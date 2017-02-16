Paul Jardine to champion talent in London Market

The XL Group EVP and CEO will take the lead of LMG workstream

LMG board member and XL Group chief executive Paul Jardine will be the market sponsor for the LMG talent workstream.

The workstream will focus on building a diverse and dynamic workforce for the London Market.

XL is renowned for championing diversity and is the lead sponsor for the diversity and inclusion festival DiveIn, which went international last year.

Jardine said: “Talent and diversity is rightly in the spotlight in our market, and we must capture this opportunity to not only talk about it, but take action to ensure our market is inclusive and welcoming to all.

Jardine continued: “Why is this important? Because we believe that our market needs talent from all

sources possible to drive innovation, creativity and profitability across all aspects and types of business – it’s not only the right thing to do but it’s a business imperative.”