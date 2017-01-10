Pioneer launches cyber unit

The team will be based in the US

Pioneer Underwriters today launched its new Miscellaneous, Technology and Cyber Liability unit, as part of its Pioneer Special Risk (PSR) platform.

The new unit will target primary and excess miscellaneous, technology and cyber liability risks on a non-admitted basis across a broad range of classes.

David Lucey has been appointed vice president and will lead the team. He joins Pioneer from ACE Group, and will report into PSR chief executive Gene Hinman.

Lucey added: “Pioneer Special Risk has a reputation for its underwriting expertise in niche insurance segments and for being a market that is productive to do business with. I am extremely excited to be part of this growing and dynamic organization.”