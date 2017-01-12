Saturday, 14 January 2017

Christian Mumenthaler, group CEO, Swiss Re

'I'm very enthusiastic about our business model and our vision to make the world more resilient'

Christian Mumenthaler, group CEO, Swiss Re

PwC makes Jim Bichard UK insurance lead

12 January 2017 |By Newsdesk

Jim bichard 450

Previous post-holder Jonathan Howe takes on senior role

Jim Bichard has been promoted to UK insurance lead for PwC.

Bichard, who has been with PwC for 20 years moves up from his position of London Market and broking team lead.

He succeeds Jonathan Howe, who will take up a senior role focussing on the InsurTech space.

Commenting on his new position, Bichard said: “I am thrilled to be asked to lead such a strong and diverse team who are passionate about what they do.”

He added: “The insurance industry has never been a more dynamic place to work and although there are many challenges, there are also opportunities for the industry to restate its value to society and grow successfully.”

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles


GR+email+alerts

Most Popular

Most Emailed





GR+-+Meet+the+Team
Email Newsletter Twitter+IconGoogle+Newsstand