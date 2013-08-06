Q&A: Mark Harrington, Barbican

Barbican’s chief underwriting officer discusses challenges facing the reinsurance market, including the growing convergence with the capital markets, and why it is a good time to be part of the Lloyd’s franchise.
Activating your subscription takes just a few minutes and will give you instant, unlimited access to www.globalreinsurance.com
GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.
Site Powered by Webvision