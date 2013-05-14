Q&A: Richard Anson, Antares

Antares head of ceded reinsurance Richard Anson tells GR his focus and strategies for dealing with the current economic climate, alternative reinsurance structures, and what he expects from brokers
Activating your subscription takes just a few minutes and will give you instant, unlimited access to www.globalreinsurance.com
GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.
Site Powered by Webvision