Risk governance is the way forward

For risk management to work it needs to be focused strategically and not ignored as a back office function, say the authors of Global Risks 2009
Activating your subscription takes just a few minutes and will give you instant, unlimited access to www.globalreinsurance.com
GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.
Site Powered by Webvision