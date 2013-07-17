Snowden case puts spotlight on cyber risks

Leading JLT manager points to US whistleblower saga as a wake-up call for businesses to better manage their cyber and industrial espionage exposures
Activating your subscription takes just a few minutes and will give you instant, unlimited access to www.globalreinsurance.com
GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.
Site Powered by Webvision