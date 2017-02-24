Friday, 24 February 2017

US must get to grips with flood risk

24 February 2017 |By Newsdesk

Flood

Flood risk specialists JBA Risk Management launch US office

Better understanding of flood risk is needed in the US, according to JBA Risk Management.

Speaking at the RAA conference in Orlando, Florida, JBA Risk Management USA managing director Matt Reid said: “The US catastrophe risk market has understandably been focused on hurricane and earthquake which are relatively less complex to model than flood. However, with the private flood insurance market opening up, there are gaps in most datasets which can lead to costly mistakes for underwriters looking to assess their risk.”

JBA Risk Management, a leading provider of flood risk information in the UK and Canada, has expanded its US offering with a new office in California.

