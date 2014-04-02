What the future holds for Lloyd's Asia

Talking to GR following the announcement that the specialist insurance and reinsurance market turned a profit of more than $5bn in 2013, head of Asia Pacific at Lloyd’s Asia Kent Chaplin was in a reflective mood.
Activating your subscription takes just a few minutes and will give you instant, unlimited access to www.globalreinsurance.com
GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.
Site Powered by Webvision