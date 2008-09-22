Why risk management has not failed

The collapse of world famous financial institutions, supposedly experts in risk taking, has revealed serious problems with the way markets operate. But what does it mean for risk managers?
Activating your subscription takes just a few minutes and will give you instant, unlimited access to www.globalreinsurance.com
GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.
Site Powered by Webvision