Wildfire ravages wineries in South Africa

More fires predicted in coming weeks

Wildfire has hit the outskirts of Cape Town this week, with more predicted to follow, according to reports from Aon Benfield.

While there were no casualties, the blaze destroyed more than 3500 hectares of land on Helderberg Mountain and on the renowned historic vineyard estateds of Vergelegen and Lourensford.

According to Aon Benfield’s Impact Forecasting report: “Cape Town has experienced hot and dry conditions without any precipitation for weeks. This situation is likely to continue, heightening a risk of more wildfires.”