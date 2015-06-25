Thursday, 22 December 2016

Willis hires Miller’s Weaver as Singapore chief executive

25 June 2015 |By Newsdesk

Simon Weaver replaces Matthew Hooker on 1 September

Willis has hired Miller head of Asia Simon Weaver as chief executive of its Singapore office.

Weaver will also be Willis’ regional chief executive for south-east Asia.

He will lead the Singapore office, and Willis’s offices and operations in south-east Asia will also report to him. That includes businesses in Malaysia, Brunei, Myanmar, Indonesia and Thailand, but will also include any future Willis operations in the region.

He replaces Matthew Hooker, who will become Willis natural resources Asia leader on 1 September.

Weaver will report to Willis Asia chief executive Adam Garrard.

Garrard said: “Simon has a lot of invaluable experience at running successful businesses across Asia. He is a perfect fit to lead our Singapore office, which is a vital hub of expertise for Willis, and also to drive our growth strategy across south-east Asia.”

