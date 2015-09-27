Thursday, 22 December 2016

WINNERS: MEA Risk & Insurance Excellence Awards 2015

28 September 2015

Companies and individuals rewarded at inaugural ceremony

Marsh was the big winner at the inaugural Middle East & Africa (MEA) Risk & Insurance Excellence Awards, organised by GR and sister title StrategicRisk, taking home two of the prestigious trophies.

The broker won both MEA Commercial Broker Initiative of the Year and MEA Best Risk Financing Approach.

While it was definitely a good night for the broker, the biggest award of the evening, MEA Industry Achiever of the Year, went to the new Lloyd’s country manager and general representative for Dubai, Mark Cooper.

Cooper was rewarded for his integral part in bringing the 326-year old market to the region through its new Dubai International Financial Centre office which opened earlier this year.

Other winners on the night included; Fadi Abu Nahl, chief executive, Trust Re; Dr Abdul Zahra Ali, chief executive, National General Insurance; and George Kabban, chief executive, UIB, who all won CEO of the year award for reinsurer, insurer and broker respectively. Each winner was selected by a group of regional chief executives who were asked to vote for their first among peers.

A total of 12 awards were given out at a gala dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai.

Full coverage of the event will appear in the Winter edition of GR published in October.

WINNERS

MEA Commercial Broker Initiative of the Year

Winner: Marsh

 

MEA Commercial Insurer Initiative of the Year

Winner: Jordan Insurance Company

 

MEA Business Partner of the Year

Winner: Milliman

 

MEA Risk Communication Strategy of the Year

Winner: Abu Dhabi Airports

 

MEA Enterprise Risk Management Programme of the Year

Winner: Roads & Transport Authority, Dubai

 

MEA Best Risk Financing Approach

Winner: Marsh

 

MEA Risk Manager of the Year

Winner: Mostafa Ramzy, senior enterprise risk management expert, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation

 

MEA Special Recognition Awards

Winner: IRM Jordan & Palestine Regional Group

 

MEA Broker CEOs’ CEO of the Year

Winner: George Kabban, UIB

 

MEA Insurer CEOs’ CEO of the Year

Winner: Dr Abdul Zahra Ali, National General Insurance

 

MEA Reinsurer CEOs’ CEO of the Year

Winner: Fadi Abu Nahl, Trust Re

 

MEA Industry Achiever of the Year

Winner: Mark Cooper, country manager, Lloyd’s

