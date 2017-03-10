Saturday, 11 March 2017

XL Catlin boosts North American builder’s risk capacity to $1bn

10 March 2017 |By Newsdesk

Construction worker safety health

Capacity previously sat at $250m

XL Catlin has quadrupled its North American builder’s risk capacity to $1bn, due to an increase in infrastructure projects in the region.

According to XL Catlin North America construction property senior vice president for insurance Joe Vierling, the capacity increase is a response to greater activity and demand in this area.

He said: “There has been an increased demand for a single carrier builders risk solution for Hospital, Educational and Commercial Real Estate clients for larger valued projects. With this enhanced capacity, XL Catlin is in the unique position to provide a non-syndicated property policy as part of an all lines insurance solution to our insureds.”

The cover is available to national and multinational companies for public and private infrastructure projects, with up to $100m on a maximum foreseeable loss basis.

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles


GR+email+alerts

Most Popular

Most Emailed





GR+-+Meet+the+Team
Email Newsletter Twitter+IconGoogle+Newsstand