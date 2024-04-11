Canopius Group, a leading global specialty and P&C (re)insurer, today announces the appointment of Soon Keen Lee (‘SK’ Lee) as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and MENA (Middle East & North Africa), subject to regulatory approval.

She will report to Canopius Group Chief Executive Officer Neil Robertson and will join the Canopius Group Leadership Team.

SK joins from AIG APAC, where she most recently served as Head of Commercial Property and SME for APAC. SK has worked at a number of high-profile P&C insurance roles throughout her 28-year career, becoming a leading underwriter for the region.

At AIG, SK managed the Asia Pacific Commercial Property and SME portfolio, leading a team with diverse backgrounds and cultures. Her most recent tenure at AIG was the second time SK had worked at the underwriter, previously holding a number of Property underwriting and management roles over a decade at AIG Malaysia and Singapore. She also previously held both senior insurance and treaty roles at Catlin and Aspen Re Singapore.

SK will lead Canopius’s APAC Business Unit across both Singapore and Australia, taking over from long-time Canopius APAC CEO Mark Newman, who recently moved to become UK CEO in London. SK will lead the regional Executive Committee, and is charged with continuing to evolve Canopius’s APAC operations, which grew by 35% in 2023. SK will join Canopius before the end of Q2 2024.

Neil Robertson said: “We are delighted to welcome SK to Canopius. I believe she has all the qualities necessary to help us take the next step in our exciting journey in the region. SK brings fantastic experience, a deep knowledge of the market and her leadership style will complement our strong positive and winning culture.”