Interview: Ulrich Wallin, Hannover Re

After years of volatility at Hannover Re, Wallin has mastered a delicate balancing act – combining innovation with a ‘steady as she goes’ approach
Activating your subscription takes just a few minutes and will give you instant, unlimited access to www.globalreinsurance.com
GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.
Site Powered by Webvision