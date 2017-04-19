XL Catlin makes senior hire from Nationwide

Maria Duhart will lead XL Catlin’s commercial bond team

XL Catlin has appointed former Nationwide executive Maria Duhart as Head of its commercial bond team.

Duhart joins XL Catlin with a brief to grow the group’s commercial bond team. The company is expecting to launch a new product soon.

Duhart was previously head of commercial surety at Nationwide, which she joined in 2014.

She joins XL Catlin with 20 years of experience in insurance, business strategy and finance.

Previously she held senior roles within the surety division of Chubb.

In her new role she will report to Dan Riordan, global head of political risk, credit and bond (PRCB) at XL Catlin.

Riordan said: “As a leading market for PRCB business, we are relentlessly focused on strengthening our capabilities and product offering. Maria is a talented and recognized leader in the market. She brings a wealth of experience in the commercial bond space which will further support our growth strategies and most importantly, support the needs of our clients and partners.”