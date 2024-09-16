Former CEO of Aspen Re joins AGCS from AIG where he was its regional chief exec for EMEA.

Thomas Lillelund has been appointed the next CEO of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) and Allianz Commercial.

Lillelund (pictured) is to take the reins “from early 2025”, Allianz said, “subject to regulatory approval”.

He was previously AIG’s regional CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Previously, Lillelund led Aspen Re as the reinsurer’s CEO, and before that led its Asia Pacific underwriting as its managing director in Singapore.

Allianz Commercial is Allianz Group’s new “integrated global model” for its commercial property and casualty insurance segment – representing a corporate rebranding strategy from AGCS and its large and midsize corporate and specialty clients.

A Danish citizen with more than 25 years in the insurance industry, Lillelund has lived and worked in Europe, the UK, Singapore, South Africa, Hong-Kong and the US for Aspen Re, Gen Re, and Swiss Re.

“I’m delighted to welcome Thomas to Allianz,” said Chris Townsend, member of the Allianz board of management.

“He is known for driving profitable growth, for building cultures focused on clients and underwriting integrity, and for developing high-performing teams.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and the talented team at Allianz Commercial to further drive our integrated approach for large corporate, mid corporate, and specialty customers worldwide,” Townsend added.