New office in Switzerland for the Brussels-based MGA will initially focus on D&O business.

Alta Signa has launched in Switzerland, with a new office opened for the Lloyd’s coverholder and managing general agent (MGA).

The Swiss office will initially be focused on underwriting directors’ and officers’ liability (D&O) insurance.

The focus for the “European boutique MGA” encompasses financial institutions, cyber, and international marine business.

Mauro Marongiu, Alta Signa’s technical head of cyber underwriting, penned an opinion piece for GR in April, warning about the risks of ”AI deepfakes” for cyber insurance.

He used that article to warn against a rise in online frauds taking place involving impersonating chief financial officers at corporate insureds.

The new office in Cham, Zug, serves the “DACH” region of central Europe, Alta Signa said, comprising Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“With our existing offices in Germany and Austria, the new branch in Switzerland represents the final milestone in our DACH regional footprint,” said Maximillian Moll, branch Manager, DACH, Alta Signa.

“Establishing an office here allows us to leverage our local language skills and distribution networks, which are core to Alta Signa’s unique position in the market.

“This presence will enable us to offer enhanced insurance solutions developed by technical experts and tailored to the specific needs of the Swiss market, where we see strong growth potential,” Moll continued.

Gerard Van Loon, CEO, Alta Signa, added: “We believe the Swiss financial services and cyber insurance markets will continue to expand, and offer tremendous opportunities for those that are able to match specialist underwriting expertise and local market insights with global risk capacity, particularly for constantly evolving or newly emerging specialty risks.

“We are excited to bring our local knowledge and innovative approach to this vibrant market, backed by Lloyd’s coverholder status and our independent capacity providers, and I have every confidence that Max and the DACH team will drive successful growth in the region.”