Mike Cane joins Aon from reinsurance broker Gallagher Re, where he led its UK capital solutions arm.

Aon has announced three senior roles, two in London and one in Singapore.

Rob Kemp has been appointed head of commercial risk for the UK, effective 1 October, pending regulatory approval.

Kemp started his 20-year broking career at Willis, before joining Marsh and RSA, joining Aon four years ago, leading its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) central broking team.

At the same time, Mike Cane was appointed to lead its capital advisory business leader for the UK, responsible for bringing Aon’s risk capital capabilities to UK clients.

Cane joins Aon from reinsurance broker Gallagher Re, where he was head of capital solutions, UK.

He brings more than 20 years of industry experience spanning underwriting, analytics, reinsurance broking and capital advisory.

Meanwhile Yen Chu Choo has been named capital advisory leader for Asia Pacific, based in Singapore.

Choo joined Aon in 2021 and most recently served as senior director within the APAC Capital Advisory team in Singapore.

Kemp will report to Jane Kielty, UK CEO at Aon, and Luca Tassarotti, head of commercial risk solutions for EMEA.

Kielty said: “Rob has a wealth of experience and insight in insurance and broking, alongside a strong track record as a leader and motivator, which makes him the ideal person to lead Commercial Risk in the UK to further success. He takes over at an incredibly exciting time to help our team deliver to the greatest effect for our clients.”

Kemp said: “I’m thrilled and incredibly proud to take on this new role leading Aon’s Commercial Risk Solutions in the UK. I’m looking forward to working with Jane, Luca and the UK Commercial Risk Solutions team to develop and deliver new propositions to better help our clients address their increasingly complex business challenges.”

Cane will be based in London and report to Kelly Superczynski, Aon’s global head of capital advisory.

Superczynski said: “Mike’s wealth of industry experience, leadership qualities, and participation on several high profile transactions, made him the right fit to drive our UK Capital Advisory proposition forward.”

Choo reports to George Attard, Aon’s CEO of reinsurance solutions for APAC.

Attard said: “Yen Chu’s appointment represents another step in the rapid development of our global Capital Advisory function.

“Asia Pacific is a dynamic region with evolving regulatory regimes and capital requirements and it is highly important that Capital Advisory is integrated into our delivery of value to clients.”

Aon added that both Cane and Choo will assist clients to optimize their capital structures from a regulatory, ratings, and economic perspective.

“This will involve improving their capital efficiency through capital strategies such as structured reinsurance, capital relief covers, and legacy transactions, which can help to unlock capital and drive growth potential,” Aon said.

“From a ratings perspective, Choo and Cane will work with Capital Advisory’s Ratings Advisory team to assist their respective clients with the new ratings process, as well as maintaining and improving their existing ratings.

They will also collaborate with Aon’s global Capital Advisory unit to bring new capital solutions to regional clients to help shape better decisions and drive profitable growth,” the broker added.