Mona Barnes previously worked at Chubb and Swiss Re; as chief claims officer at Aon she will report into Joe Peiser, the broker’s commercial risk CEO.

Mona Barnes has been appointed as Aon’s global chief claims officer, effective immediately.

In her new role, she will report into Joe Peiser, CEO of commercial risk.

She also joins the broker’s commercial risk global leadership team.

Barnes (pictured) joined Aon in 2023 to oversee the teams of claims professionals in its “Global Broking Centre” and UK claims functions.

Peiser said: “Since joining Aon, Mona has demonstrated exceptional leadership and brought invaluable expertise across a wide range of risk classes and complex claims. Her innovative approach and commitment to excellence make her a perfect fit for this role.”

Barnes previously led Swiss Re Group’s “global key case and large loss management team, also serving as vice president of Chubb’s overseas claims management.

She is an active participant in relevant industry forums, including the RAND Institute for Civil Justice, of which she has been an advisory board member.

“Mona’s appointment underscores Aon’s dedication to delivering best-in-class claims outcomes and services for our clients – one of our key differentiators,” Peiser said.

“We are confident her stewardship will further enhance our relationships with clients, colleagues, insurers, and partners across all aspects of claims,” he added.