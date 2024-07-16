Ed Thomas joins from Lloyd’s to work in Aon’s reinsurance solutions capital advisory team.

Aon has appointed Ed Thomas as head of Lloyd’s capital.

Thomas (pictured) will work within the capital advisory team of Aon’s reinsurance solutions arm.

He will be responsible for leading Aon’s Lloyd’s-focused capital advisory services.

Based in London, Thomas joins Aon from Lloyd’s, where he held several executive positions – most recently as head of member services, a role in which he was responsible for overseeing the £37bn of funds at Lloyd’s.

He has also held roles at professional services firm Deloitte, insurer Chubb, and broker Ardonagh.

The broker said his new role meant focusing on capital-raising and capacity-enhancing initiatives that support managing agencies’ growth strategies, while helping them navigate volatility and build resilience.

His remit will also include supporting the creation of new syndicates and delivering risk transfer and capital optimisation programmes, recognising that Lloyd’s remains a leading global marketplace for the deployment of specialty re/insurance capital.

During his time at Lloyd’s, Thomas helped develop its pioneering insurance-linked securities structures, serving as director to Lloyd’s insurance risk transformation protected cell entities London Bridge Risk and London Bridge 2, launched in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

“Ed has had a varied career which has involved his working with many of the world’s leading capital providers and risk transfer experts,” said Rupert Moore, UK CEO of reinsurance solutions at Aon.

“We know this experience will allow him to shape better business decisions for our clients,” he said.

Kelly Superczynski, Aon’s global head of capital advisory, added: “Over the past two years, Aon has excelled in bringing innovative capital solutions to clients, which have addressed the challenging market dynamics and concomitant capacity constraints.

“With Ed on the team, we aim to generate even more client opportunities for effective risk management and profitable growth.”