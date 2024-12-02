The broker’s ‘ signature London market placement facility ’ , led by QBE, renews for 2025 offering 28.5% co-insurance across core lines of business.

Aon has announced the successful renewal and expansion of the Aon Client Treaty (ACT).

Three new carriers have joined ACT for 2025, Aon said, with all existing partners renewing, and QBE continuing as lead.

ACT is the firm’s signature London market placement facility that helps clients respond to complexity with new sources of capital.

The facility will grow to co-insure 28.5% of business placed by Aon’s Global Broking Centre (GBC) in London, a “record increase” as it enters its 10th year, Aon said.

The increase in size for 2025 surpasses the previous year’s record of 22.5% in 2024.

The renewal includes a three-year letter of intent from its participating carriers, and the introduction of “ACT Client Dividend”, described as “two landmark client features”.

The broker is introducing the “ACT Client Dividend” in 2025, which is a 1.5% reduction applied to the portion of the premium placed through ACT.

Aon said over $3.5bn in gross written premium has been placed through ACT since its inception in 2016.

“The renewal and record expansion of Aon Client Treaty, now in its tenth year, reflects the value it delivers for both clients and participating market partners,” said Joe Peiser, CEO of commercial risk for Aon.

“As the complexity and size of the risk landscape increases, it is essential that our clients access the insurance capacity they need with speed and certainty,” he said.

Tracy-Lee Kus, CEO of Aon’s GBC, continued: “Innovation is essential to allow clients to access risk capital more efficiently and Aon’s significant investment in managing data and information has been a key factor in the growth and sustainability of ACT. We will continue to invest and scale this revolutionary approach to securing risk capital on behalf of our clients.

“The support of market partners, now further strengthened through a three-year letter of intent, is essential to the success of ACT; we are pleased to welcome three new participants and will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure ACT remains a solution that meets the needs of our clients,” Kus added.