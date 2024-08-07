Ollie Barcock, the new leader of aviation reinsurance for Aon’s “Global ReSpecialty” arm, joined the broker in 2015.

Aon has named Ollie Barcock as its new leader of aviation reinsurance for its “Global ReSpecialty” business, effective immediately.

Based in London, Barcock (pictured) joined Aon in 2015 and has spent nearly a decade working for Aon’s aviation reinsurance practice, most recently as a senior broker.

Reporting to Richard Wheeler, co-leader of global re specialty, Barcock will support the delivery of capital, customised data and analytics, and consultancy services to the firm’s aviation reinsurance clients.

Aon said this meant “continuing to help them navigate what has been a challenging period of change and dislocation for the aviation sector”.

Barcock will also collaborate with Aon’s strategy and technology group, capital advisory and managing general agent (MGA) teams.

“We are excited to have Ollie take on this new role,” Wheeler said.

“Since joining Aon and our Global ReSpecialty team, he has helped our aviation reinsurance clients to navigate volatility during a difficult time for the sector, while building their resilience both for the challenges of today, and for those which lie ahead.”