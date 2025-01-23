Joining from Howden and Gen Re, respectively, Renuka Nar and Neha Shah are named by Aon in Indian life and health leadership roles.

Aon has announced the launch of a life and health reinsurance practice in India

The broker said it would drive new capital to the sector and shape better decisions for clients.

Renuka Nar has been named head of broking of the new practice, reporting to Shailendra Sapra, CEO of Reinsurance Solutions in India for Aon.

Joining Aon from broker Howden, Nar will be responsible for leading and developing Aon’s India life and health reinsurance services, business strategy and value proposition

Nar will collaborate with reinsurance markets across the Asia Pacific region to expand the firm’s client reach, the broker said.

Neha Shah joins Aon from Gen Re India as the practice’s chief actuary, Aon revealed.

Also reporting to Sapra, Shah will be responsible for leading and developing Aon’s actuarial service offering and supporting the strategy execution for Aon’s life and health reinsurance business in India.

Sapra said: “We are excited to launch our new life and health reinsurance practice in India, which is designed to accelerate the growth of this market, and address important client needs through new solutions and capacity.

“With Renuka and Neha taking leadership roles, we are confident that this new capability will help to shape better business decisions for our clients in this sector,” he added.

Shah will also collaborate with the firm’s life and health reinsurance teams across the Asia Pacific region and internationally.

Aon’s broader Life reinsurance broking team comprises of more than 40 specialists in Asia Pacific.

Aon said its new India life and health practice would leverage global market relationships and product solutions to help insurers navigate complexities and capitalise on opportunities, with expertise across capital, pricing, risk analysis and technology.

According to the broker, the new team will help bring sustainable reinsurance capacity to India’s life and health insurance sector, supporting cross border reinsurers to enter the market to facilitate insurance market growth in line with Indian Government aims.