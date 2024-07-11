Based in Jakarta, Marguerita Silitonga is to lead the reinsurance broker’s efforts in southeast Asia’s most populous country.

Aon has named Marguerita Silitonga as its president director of reinsurance solutions in Indonesia, effective immediately.

Based in Jakarta, Silitonga (pictured) reports to Musa Adlan, executive director and head of reinsurance solutions in South East Asia.

In her new role, Silitonga will be responsible for developing and executing strategy, driving growth and managing the reinsurance broker’s business in Indonesia.

Silitonga served previously as a senior relationship manager and treaty broker for a number of key clients at Aon, gaining additional business operations responsibility.

She joined Aon from MSIG Indonesia in 2020, after more than 12 years in reinsurance strategy optimization.

“During her time at Aon, Marguerita has demonstrated effective leadership and a deep understanding of Indonesia broking operations,” said Adlan.

Silitonga has passed the ‘Fit and Proper Test’ required by the Indonesia’s financial services regulator, OJK, Aon said.

“She has been critical to our recent successes, and her contributions have played a major part in executing our growth strategies and helping to shape better business decisions for clients. I wish her well in her new role,” he added.