Simon Clapham, formerly of Brit and Liberty Specialty Markets, joins Aon’s MGA operation as its chief underwriter.

Aon has announced that Simon Clapham has joined the firm as chief underwriting officer for Aon Underwriting Managers (AUM).

He will report to James de Labillière, managing director of AUM, which is the managing general agent (MGA) arm of Aon.

Clapham (pictured) has worked in underwriting and broking companies in the insurance industry in the UK and the US.

His career includes 12 years at Liberty Specialty Markets as the carrier’s head of underwriting performance management across long-tail, short-tail, and reinsurance classes of business.

Among other roles, he was active underwriter for Brit’s Lloyd’s syndicates 800 and 2987, a member of the board at Brit Insurance Holdings plc and the Lloyd’s Market Board.

“Simon brings a wealth of underwriting, technical, and market knowledge to AUM at a period when portfolio underwriting is growing significantly,” de Labillière said.

“We are excited for him to be joining our leadership team and look forward to working with him as we develop products and solutions for Aon clients, broking colleagues, and our carrier markets,” he continued.

Clapham added: “This is a great opportunity to work with a well-established and hugely talented MGA business at a point when the demand for these solutions is growing extensively across the distribution chain.”