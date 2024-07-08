New deputy chief underwriter Carl Day joins Apollo from CNA Hardy where he has been active underwriter for its Syndicate 382.

Apollo has announced the appointment of Carl Day as deputy chief underwriting officer (CUO).

Day (pictured) is expected to join in late 2024 and will be involved in developing the strategic direction of underwriting at Apollo.

He will report to James Slaughter, Apollo’s group CUO.

Day has more than 28 years’ experience in the London insurance market and will be joining Apollo from CNA Hardy where he is currently active underwriter for Syndicate 382.

Prior to CNA, he spent 13 years at Hiscox as an energy class underwriter and has also held roles at BRM Syndicate 1861 and Commercial Union London Market.

“I am delighted to announce Carl’s appointment as the new deputy CUO,” Slaughter said.

“He has an impressive track record and has demonstrated exceptional depth and insight throughout his career.

“His role as deputy CUO will be pivotal in continuing to deliver our strategic goals and exemplifies the exceptional talent we are attracting to enable our vision,” he added.