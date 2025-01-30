Arch Insurance International announced the promotion of Michael O’Neill to onshore power and renewables underwriting manager, effective immediately.

Arch said the promotion was part of the company’s expansion of its open market renewable energy property business.

O’Neill (pictured) is responsible for building out Arch’s global portfolio and leading the underwriting activities of its open market renewables insurance business, spanning wind, solar and battery storage.

Based in London, he reports to Hannah Hutton, head of onshore energy.

Most recently, O’Neill was a senior onshore energy underwriter having joined Arch in 2020.

Prior to this, he was an Underwriter at StarStone Insurance.

Arch has also announced the appointment of Charlie Thomas as senior onshore energy underwriter, with immediate effect.

In this role, Thomas is responsible for supporting the development of Arch’s onshore energy portfolio and providing a broad range of solutions across both the conventional and renewable energy sectors worldwide.

Based in London, he also reports to Hutton.

Thomas joins Arch from Shell where he was most recently a risk and insurance team leader, having previously been a senior underwriter at Chubb.

Hutton said: “This marks a key step in Arch’s growth strategy for the renewables sector as we begin underwriting in the open market, alongside our continued support of MGAs in this space.

“Michael is a highly technical underwriter with extensive market knowledge and proven leadership skills. Under his direction, we will expand our insurance offering and service capabilities further to support existing and new clients through the energy transition,” he said.

“We are also delighted to welcome Charlie to the Onshore Energy team. His unique industry expertise will be invaluable as we continue to develop and expand our scope of solutions to address the evolving needs of our clients in this sector,” Hutton added.