Duncan Smith is promoted to lead Arch’s European Union subsidiary in Dublin.

Arch Insurance has announced a new chief executive to lead its EU arm (AIEU), Duncan Smith.

Smith’s appointment follows the decision by Søren Scheuer to step down as CEO of AIEU.

He joined Arch in 2005 and was most recently deputy CEO of AIEU.

Before this he was head of professional lines for Arch Insurance International.

Scheuer is to become a non-executive director, subject to regulatory approval, the insurance and reinsurance group said.

The firm said Scheuer would focus on leading the accident and health team at Arch Re Underwriting based in Denmark.

Promoted to CEO, Smith is responsible for leading the executive management team of AIEU and delivering on the company’s growth plans for continental Europe through its expanding network of branch offices.

AIEU provides specialist insurance solutions within the EU, writing insurance business through its property, casualty and mortgage divisions and providing capacity to managing general agents through its Alwyn Europe division.

“Duncan’s appointment as CEO marks an exciting next chapter for our EU business,” said Kirsten Valder, a director of AIEU and deputy CEO of Arch Insurance International.

“His considerable underwriting expertise and leadership experience will be critical as AIEU continues to elevate its market position and relevance to brokers and customers across Europe,” Valder said.

Michael Hammer, president and CEO of Arch Reinsurance Europe Underwriting, and a director of AIEU, added: “We sincerely thank Søren for his leadership and relentless engagement during the past six years. During his tenure, Søren established a highly talented team and set the company on a clear course for European expansion.”