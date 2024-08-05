Arch Insurance International appoints a new chief financial officer, who joined from Talbot in 2022.

Marie Penberthy has been promoted to the role of chief financial officer (CFO) at Arch International in London, subject to regulatory approval.

She will report to Hugh Sturgess, president and CEO of Arch Insurance International.

Penberthy (pictured) will be responsible for the finance function, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, and reporting, the firm said.

Before becoming CFO of the UK operations in December 2023, Penberthy joined Arch Insurance UK in 2022 as a financial controller.

She was previously corporate financial controller at Talbot Underwriting.

Her appointment forms part of Arch’s succession planning strategy and follows the departure of Jason Kittinger from the role.

Sturgess said: “Marie is a valuable addition to our executive team with a firm understanding of our finance function and a vision for further modernization building on previous successful projects and performance enhancements. She has the support of a very skilled team behind her, I welcome Marie to this role.”