Jelle Ouwehand promoted to lead London-based team after several years as a senior underwriter and before that as a broker at Marsh.

Arch Insurance International has announced the appointment of Jelle Ouwehand as head of terrorism, political violence and war.

Ouwehand (pictured) is responsible for leading the UK-based team’s underwriting activities across a broad portfolio at Arch.

This spans terrorism, strikes, riots and civil commotion (SRCC) and malicious damage, political violence, war, nuclear, chemical, biological and radiological (NCBR), terrorism liability and organised crime.

Ouwehand has more than 15 years of experience in the terrorism, political violence and war insurance sector spanning underwriting and broking.

Most recently, he was a senior underwriter within the division at Arch and prior to joining the team in 2018, was a senior terrorism, political violence and war broker at Marsh.

Based in London, Ouwehand will report to Lino Leoni, chief underwriting officer, short tail lines.

“Jelle’s market standing, level of technical expertise, leadership skills, and commitment to service make him a natural fit to lead the team,” Leoni said.

“I have no doubt that under his direction we will continue to elevate our leadership position and amplify our relevance to our brokers in an increasingly complex and evolving insurance marketplace,” he added.