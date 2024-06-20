Roberto Tous joins from Zurich Insurance, where he was a regional head of general liability, cyber and financial lines business.

Arch Insurance has announced the appointment of Roberto Tous as its director of strategy and distribution for Europe, effective immediately.

Tous joins Arch Insurance’s European Union business, which provides specialist property and casualty insurance solutions.

In this new role, he is responsible for working with Arch’s European underwriting teams to develop broker relationships and distribution strategy.

Tous (pictured) brings over 16 years of experience gained across the European insurance market to the position.

He joins from Zurich Insurance, where he has held several leadership roles, including head of general liability, financial lines and cyber risk in Benelux and financial lines EMEA business development manager.

Prior to this, he was a financial lines underwriter at Chubb Insurance Europe.

He will report to Søren Scheuer, CEO, Arch Insurance for its EU business, and will work closely with Simon Williams, chief strategy and distribution officer, Arch Insurance International.

Commenting on the appointment Scheuer said: “Roberto’s appointment is another important step in the ongoing development of our European underwriting platform, where we see opportunities to expand both geographically and into new lines of business.

“Working in collaboration with Arch’s teams in Dublin and London as well as our broking partners, Roberto will be a key part of the expansion of our operations across Continental Europe, and we’re delighted to have him on board.”

Williams added: “Roberto is a terrific addition to our expanding European team. His wealth of experience, Europe-wide market knowledge, and track record in building deep broker relationships makes him the perfect fit as we seek to drive further growth across our underwriting portfolio and increase our relevance to our broker partners.”