Ascot has announced the launch of a marine and energy treaty reinsurance business.

The new expansion for the Bermuda-based re/insurer will be led by the newly appointed Alex Kirkby, senior vice president and head of marine and energy in Bermuda.

Kirkby will be supported by Emma Foxley, vice president, marine and energy, Bermuda.

Kirkby joins Ascot with more than a decade of experience in marine and energy, with significant time spent on both the broker and carrier sides of the business.

He was previously a marine, energy and composite underwriter at Validus Re, and before that an underwriter of property, engineering, marine and energy at PartnerRe.

On the broking side, he also served as a former divisional director of specialty at Willis Re.

Foxley joins from Lancashire Insurance Group, where she worked as an underwriter in its specialty reinsurance segment.

Before Lancashire, she worked as a portfolio analyst at Markel CATCo Investment Management, also in Bermuda.

“I am delighted to welcome Alex and Emma as we augment our marine and energy offerings at Ascot,” said Simon Kimberley, chief underwriting officer, property, Ascot Bermuda.

“Alex and Emma’s combined expertise, experience and strong broker and client connections will complement our existing group relationships and capabilities. Ascot has long been regarded as a leader in the Marine sector and this strategic expansion into Marine & Energy Treaty business underscores our continued commitment to the space,” Kimberley said.

Kirkby added: “Ascot is a company that is centered around underwriting excellence, collaboration, and an entrepreneurial culture.

“I am delighted to join their team of dedicated industry professionals and bring my knowledge and leadership experience to the company’s Bermuda platform to launch the Marine & Energy Treaty portfolio alongside Emma Foxley.

”With this new business capability, Ascot will continue to support and strengthen its excellent value proposition for both our clients and brokers.”