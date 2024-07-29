A leadership restructuring sees Christian Dunleavy take the president role while Mark Pickering becomes group CFO and treasurer of the re/insurer.

Christian Dunleavy has been appointed Aspen’s group president, and will also serve as CEO of Aspen Bermuda.

He will report to Mark Cloutier, executive chairman and group CEO, taking the new role effective 1 August 2024.

Dunleavy (pictured) joined Aspen in 2015 as global head of property catastrophe reinsurance, before being promoted to group chief underwriting officer in 2022.

In his expanded responsibilities, he will be responsible for the group’s underwriting strategy, claims and business development.

Mark Pickering has meanwhile been appointed group chief financial officer and treasurer.

He joined Aspen in September 2015 as group treasurer, before being appointed group chief capital management officer in 2021 and CEO of Aspen Bermuda in 2022, stepping down as CEO of Aspen Bermuda on assuming the group CFO role.

Pickering takes over from Chris Coleman, who leaves the business at the end of July.

As part of a broader restructure of Aspen’s leadership team, Rob Houghton, its group chief operating officer, will have increased oversight of operations, including bringing together outwards reinsurance accounting and operations, and Mo Kang assumes expanded responsibilities as group chief corporate affairs and people officer.

Cloutier said: “Today’s appointments create a strengthened, more defined leadership team for Aspen as we plan for the future and continue to seek further opportunities to achieve continued profitable growth.

“Christian, Mark, Rob and Mo are extremely well placed to lead Aspen’s largest functions and, alongside the rest of the Group Executive Committee, continue to drive for improved collaboration and efficiency.

“I thank Chris for his contributions to Aspen as Chief Financial Officer over the past two and a half years and wish him every success in the future.

“The changes we have made today are a reflection of the fact that Aspen is now at a different point of its journey, with different priorities, and I’m confident this is the right structure and team to lead the business to continued success well into the future.”