Interim UK CEO confirmed in job and new CUO, previously head of credit and political risk.

Bermudan re/insurer Aspen has announced two senior appointments – in the UK CEO and UK chief underwriting officer (CUO) roles.

Sarah Stanford (pictured) has been confirmed as its UK chief executive, after previously taking the reins on an interim basis since January.

Secondly, Dan Osman has been appointed as active underwriter of Aspen’s Lloyd’s Syndicate 4711 and CUO of Aspen Insurance UK.

This means he takes over Stanford’s previous role before she stepped up as interim CEO.

Osman joined Aspen in January 2018 as a senior underwriter, and was promoted to head of credit and political risk in 2021.

In 2022, he was also appointed CUO of AIUK. Prior to Aspen, Osman spent 17 years in the banking industry, holding various roles in credit including credit research, correlation trading, bond and credit default swap trading, loan and portfolio management

Stanford said: “I am delighted that Dan has agreed to take on the combined role of CUO AIUK and Active Underwriter for Aspen’s Syndicate 4711, a position I hold dear and that will remain crucial as Aspen continues to strengthen its London and Lloyd’s presence.

“I am particularly proud that we were able to promote Dan and recognise the breadth of talent we have in the team. As CUO AIUK and Active Underwriter of Syndicate 4711, Dan will help drive Aspen’s commercial strategy with greater integration into Aspen’s overall business objectives.”

Both appointments are still pending regulatory approval, Aspen said.