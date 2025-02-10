Political violence and terrorism and accident and health expansion underscores Aviva’s ambition to become “a leading dual-platform”, the UK-based group said.

Aviva says it has “accelerated its integration” of Probitas at Lloyd’s by launching two new underwriting classes – political violence and terrorism (PVT) and accident and health (A&H).

The two new lines will be written by Aviva’s existing underwriting leads, who have dual-stamp capability.

The new classes, available for binding since 1 February, “reinforce Aviva’s commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for brokers and clients and to bringing the full global corporate and specialty (GCS) proposition to Lloyd’s”, Aviva said.

Its expansion “underscores Aviva’s ambition to become a leading dual-platform insurer”, added the UK-based insurance group.

The firm called it “another significant milestone in Aviva’s strategic integration of Probitas”, after its acquisition of the company in July 2024.

The two teams have been working closely over the last seven months to leverage their combined strengths for the benefit of the market.

PVT is a new line of business for Aviva, situated under its GCS crisis management division.

The PVT product has been a big specialty lines growth area for London market firms.

The insurer noted the PVT product is designed to protect international companies against global exposures to political violence and terrorism, including incidents such as civil commotion, riots, strikes, terrorism and war among others.

The new offering adds to the crisis management division’s accident and health and contingency propositions, the latter already available at Lloyd’s.

“Aviva’s dedicated GCS crisis management team brings together decades of experience in helping international businesses navigate and protect against an ever-evolving geopolitical landscape, so we’re excited to enhance our product offering through our new Political Violence and Terrorism proposition,” said Luke Powis, head of crisis management, GCS, Aviva.

“Introducing this new class of business to the Lloyd’s market, alongside A&H and contingency, now means the full suite of crisis management products are available to brokers across both Aviva and Lloyd’s platforms.

“This not only cements our commitment to providing comprehensive insurance solutions for our brokers and clients, but also provides access to previously unavailable markets, unleashing a wealth of untapped opportunities for Aviva’s GCS business.”

Antony Dodson, chief underwriting officer and active underwriter for Probitas, added: “Together with the previous lines added, we are now able to offer a comprehensive suite of marine and specialty products on the Lloyd’s platform. We are looking forward to working with our clients and broking partners as we grow our business in the future.”