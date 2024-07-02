Lucien Mounier was previously based in Singapore as specialty insurer and reinsurer Beazley’s head of Asia Pacific for the past six years.

Beazley has announced the appointment of Lucien Mounier as its new head of Europe and cyber risks.

Mounier (pictured) served as Beazley’s head of Asia Pacific (APAC) for six years, and assumes his new role with immediate effect, and is now based in Barcelona.

Reporting to Alessandro Lezzi, head of international cyber Risks, Mounier will be responsible for the establishment and oversight of Beazley’s cyber portfolio and team across Europe.

Since 2018 Mounier has built and led Beazley’s proposition in APAC, based in Singapore.

Prior to this he was based in France, where he held the role of international cyber and technology underwriter.

He joined Beazley from rival insurer AIG, where he served as its cyber product leader in France.

Alessandro Lezzi said: “In 2023 we achieved an almost 30% growth in our European cyber business and Lucien’s appointment represents the next step in realising our cyber ambitions, capitalising on the opportunities within the region, and further investing in our Full Spectrum Cyber offering.

“Cyber is a complex market, but one that Lucien is well-equipped to navigate, while fostering and building a market-leading team prepared to guide our clients through an era of accelerating cyber risk.

“His achievements in establishing Beazley as a leader in the Asian Pacific market is a clear indicator of his extensive ability to lead successful teams and develop long-term relationships with brokers, partners and clients. I look forward to welcoming him back to Europe and to our team.”

Mounier added: “By building a pre-emptive, responsive, and adaptive, approach to cyber risk we are working towards a more resilient cyber market, one in which our clients are prepared for and not afraid of the risks that may be on the horizon.

“I am excited to be returning to Europe, working alongside an impressive team and with our broker partners, as we continue to build and invest in our European platform and deliver the solutions that ensure our clients’ success.”