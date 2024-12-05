Three London additions to the specialty re/insurance broker come from rival intermediaries Howden and Price Forbes .

BMS has appointed three new senior energy brokers – Charlotte Marsh, Jack Palmer, and Toby Hanington – to its energy team in London.

The three hires follow the appointment of Rob Neighbour earlier this year.

The senior of the three is Charlotte Marsh, who has joined BMS as energy divisional director.

Previously an associate director at Price Forbes, she brings a decade of experience, starting as a marine hull broker in 2013 before focusing on onshore energy and power generation in 2016.

Toby Hanington, divisional director, upstream, joined the energy liability market in 2014 as a broker at JLT, focusing on all aspects of the oil and gas spectrum, prior to joining Howden.

He has experience in placing business for energy sector service contractors, integrated majors, and E&P companies across the globe.

Jack Palmer, divisional director, upstream, spent the last decade as a broker in the upstream energy team at Howden prior to joining BMS.

He has worked across the USA, Africa and Latin America, with experience from small operators up to state-run oil and gas companies.

Palmer and Hanington join Rob Neighbour in reporting to Alex Collier, director, energy.

“With the addition of these talented individuals, we are strengthening our position in the energy space,” said Ian Gormley, UK CEO of BMS Group.

“They bring with them established market relationships and proven collective expertise, which will enable BMS Energy to grow at the pace that clients require without comprising on the quality of service.

“We pride ourselves on providing our clients with dynamic solutions to suit all needs, and the team led by James is proof of this. We will now be able to sustain, and improve, our offerings to keep up the momentum.”

James Chicken, managing director of energy lines at BMS, added: “Client needs are dynamic and constantly evolving in the energy sector.

“The range of skills that our new additions bring to the team will allow us to keep up with the vast array of technology developments and operational changes that energy companies are currently exposed to.

“The specialised streams are complimentary and able to work in tandem to address complex, multifaceted risks. We are looking forward to seeing what the division can accomplish in the future, and we will continue to grow the team to match demand.”