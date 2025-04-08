Broker appoints veteran reinsurance leader Jean-Jacques Henchoz, previously CEO and chairman of the executive board at Hannover Re.

BMS Group has appointed Jean-Jacques Henchoz as chairman of the board, effective May 1, 2025.

Henchoz (pictured) was previously CEO and chairman of the executive board at Hannover Re.

He brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the insurance and reinsurance sectors to his new role at the re/insurance broker.

During his six-year tenure at Hannover Re, Henchoz led the company to double-digit earnings growth and improved return on equity, resulting in a significant rise in market capitalisation and an upgrade to the DAX index in Germany.

Nick Cook, CEO of BMS Group, expressed confidence in Henchoz’s appointment.

“Jean-Jacques’ extensive industry credentials will be invaluable to us, and we expect to see sustained growth for BMS under his chairmanship,” said Cook.

“His strategic insights will help guide us as we expand our global business.”

Henchoz commented on his new role, noting the success of BMS under Cook’s leadership.

“I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of BMS Group, building exciting new partnerships and strengthening existing ones,” he said.

“Joining a leading brokerage firm presents an exciting opportunity for me to leverage my global reinsurance industry experience while supporting a client-focused organisation.”

Henchoz’s appointment comes at a time of significant expansion for BMS Group.

The broking firm has recently completed several high-profile acquisitions, including the purchase of Spanish broker Rasher and its Latin American subsidiaries, UK-based broker David Roberts & Partners, and specialist UAE broker Berns Brett Masaood.