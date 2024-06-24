Ali Trauttmansdorff previously worked at global asset management firm Tiedemann Global, also working at Goldman Sachs and Rothschild.

BMS Group has appointed Ali Trauttmansdorff as group chief people officer, effective immediately.

She will be based in London, joins the broker’s executive committee, and will report to Nick Cook, BMS Group CEO.

Trauttmansdorff (pictured) was previously chief human resources officer at global asset and wealth management firm Tiedemann Global, based in London.

She has also held senior and global HR positions at investment firms Goldman Sachs and Rothschild.

In her role she will be focused on supporting the group’s M&A ambitions by ensuring “robust onboarding, integration and talent management processes” as the broker brings new colleagues into its business.

Additionally, Trauttmansdorff will lead efforts to attract new talent and strategies for development, wellbeing and rewards, and will also “focus heavily” on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“I am delighted to join BMS at this stage in its growth story,” Trauttmansdorff said.

“The team in London and throughout our many global offices are exceptional and the culture is truly collaborative.

“BMS is already showing that you can create an inclusive environment that enhances performance and career development, and I am excited to contribute to this ambitious people-first vision in partnership with our leaders around the globe.”

Cook added: “As BMS continues its global expansion, Ali’s strategic insight and extensive experience in working with businesses across the world, ranging from Asia, the UAE, Europe and the US will be invaluable.

“It is with enormous pleasure that I welcome Ali and look forward to working with her and all the members of the executive group to help us deliver our ambitious growth plans.”