BMS Re this week announced the appointment of Anthony Mirabal as CEO for the specialty reinsurance broker’s Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) Division, effective November 2024.

BMS Group, its overarching parent group, also announced the appointment of Richard Dudley as group chief broking officer, based in London and reporting to group CEO, Nick Cook.

Turning first to Mirabal, he has more than 30 years’ experience in reinsurance, first as a casualty underwriter with Gen Re, and then in underwriting, production and management roles with a number of prominent reinsurance businesses in the region such as ERC and EWB.

After this he developed his own reinsurance broking startup, called RRISC and based in Miami in 2001, subsequently bought by JLT Re in late 2016 and which led to a six year tenure at Guy Carpenter after the latter acquired JLT Group in 2018.

Turning to Dudley, he will join BMS in December 2024, after more than 30 years of industry experience, including two decades in leadership roles.

He most recently held the position of global head of climate strategy at Aon and has previously served as CEO of Aon’s commercial risk wholesale and specialty broking operations in London.

His reinsurance experience and leadership “were instrumental”, BMS said, in successfully integrating and growing Aon’s UK & Ireland and Benelux businesses after Aon’s acquisition of Benfield in 2008.

Dudley will support the continued build-out of its London and Bermuda reinsurance platform, BMS said, leveraging his extensive network across both markets.

His expertise in managing large, integrated specialty businesses in London “will be invaluable” for the growth plans of BMS’s London specialty arm under Ian Gormley’s leadership, the broker said.

BMS described Dudley as “a prominent figure in the London market…a market veteran and a well-respected leader”.

He currently serves on the Council of Lloyd’s where his responsibilities include chairing two market transformation committees and is a former Chair of the London & International Insurance Brokers’ Association (LIIBA).

Nick Cook said: “Richard brings an impressive wealth of experience and will play a key role in supporting BMS as it continues to grow. His vast expertise in both Specialty and Reinsurance, along with his relationships and history of working with colleagues, insurers, regulators, and clients across the globe, will be instrumental as BMS expands its international footprint.”

Dudley added: “I look forward to joining this dynamic broker and contributing to this pivotal period of change and growth. As BMS continues its fast-paced development, I am eager to help the teams identify exciting new opportunities and solidify the Group’s market position.”

The two latest senior hires follow a period of recent high-profile hiring, such as Brad Melvin as BMS Re president and US CEO. Over the past six months, BMS has also welcomed Chris Brook as chief operating officer, Ali Trauttmansdorff as chief people officer, Charlie Rozes as group chief financial officer (CFO), and Farah Nelson as US CFO.

On Mirabal’s appointment, Nick Gillett, CEO of BMS International, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tony as a pivotal part of our team. His leadership skills, deep market knowledge and technical ability will undoubtedly strengthen our presence in this important, growing region for BMS Re.

Mirabal will report to Gillett and will continue to be based in Miami. He will work closely with Juan Carlos Gomez, who will become BMS Re’s president of Latin America and Caribbean.

Gillett added: “With the successful establishment and ongoing growth of our businesses across Latin America and the Caribbean, where Tony has developed strong relationships over many years. I look forward to partnering closely with him as we drive the next phase of BMS Re’s expansion in the region, with a focus on continued investment in our global reinsurance platform. In collaboration with the Group, we will continue to provide exceptional service to our clients.”