BMS Group has announced Hannah Watkins has been promoted to UK chief growth officer, effective immediately.

In a newly created role, Watkins (pictured) will lead the development and execution of the broker’s growth plans.

She joined BMS more than 12 years ago as director of risk solutions and was most recently managing director, BMS Re.

Before this, she was an associate at Jardine Lloyd Thomson Group for six years before joining Glencairn as an associate, where she also worked for six years.

In her new role she will continue to report to Ian Gormley, BMS Group UK CEO, and be based in London.

Her responsibilities will expand to include co-ordinating BMS’s business origination strategy in London and helping UK teams support the US and international offices achieve their revenue goals.

Elsewhere, Watkins will continue to work with carriers on the broker’s market presence and culture.

Gormley said: “Hannah has been a major contributor to the BMS growth story and a key architect to our client first culture, seamlessly operating across specialty insurance, delegated and reinsurance markets. This experience makes her a standout candidate to unify our strengths across the business and drive the next cycle of our growth.”

Watkins added: “I’ve been lucky enough to call BMS my home for the last 13 years and the opportunity to take that even further is one I am delighted to take on.

“Our clients are at the heart of everything we do and I’m deeply motivated by the impact our work has on people, businesses and communities. I’m excited to assume this new role to further drive BMS’ growth, be a powerful advocate for our clients and champion our incredible team.”