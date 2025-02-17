Broker bolsters reinsurance leadership team with the appointment of Genna Biddell, who joins from rival Howden Re.

BMS has announced the appointment of Genna Biddell as managing director and head of London property and casualty reinsurance (P&C Re).

Biddell (pictured) joins BMS from Howden Re, where she was managing director of the North America wholesale property treaty team.

She will report into Brad Melvin, president and CEO, BMS Re US.

With a career spanning 25 years, she has previously held North American property treaty roles at Willis Re and Aon before joining Howden.

BMS said she would develop and oversee the London P&C reinsurance business while collaborating with the reinsurance and programmes teams across the US, London, and Bermuda.

Additionally, her responsibilities will encompass strategic projects “that leverage growth opportunities across divisions”, BMS said.

Melvin said: “Genna is highly respected in the market and a fantastic addition to BMS.

“Her commercial acumen and technical knowledge of the P&C reinsurance space will be instrumental in securing the best possible outcomes for our clients.

“I am thrilled to welcome her to the organization and look forward to her contributions to reinsurance, a key area of focus and growth for BMS.”