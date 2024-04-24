BMS Re has announced the appointment of John Canavan as chief operating officer (COO), US, effective 1 May 2024.

Canavan (pictured) will report to Chris Brook, group COO, and Andrew Wheeler, president, BMS Re.

Canavan joins having held previous operational roles at Willis Re, Guy Carpenter and more recently AIG, where he was the global COO of reinsurance.

“Drawing from over four decades of invaluable experience in the US reinsurance market, John brings a wealth of expertise to BMS Re,” Brook said:

In these roles, he was instrumental in improving client and market services, formulating, and executing a digitisation strategy and strengthening reinsurance finance policies.

Canavan joins BMS Re “as it looks to further scale after a period of operational, organic, and M&A growth within its reinsurance business”, the reinsurance broker said.

As US COO, Canavan will direct BMS Re’s operational expansion, the broker said, from digital and technological capabilities to collaboration with its London and Bermuda operations, while contributing to the group’s strategic goals.

He will also manage the operational team at BMS Re, led by managing director Kris Westall.

“His unparalleled insight will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reinsurance business,” Brook said.

“With John working alongside Andrew and me, our team’s paramount focus remains steadfast: placing our clients at the forefront of every decision we make. We’re thrilled to have him join the BMS family,” he added.

Canavan added: “BMS Re is not only undergoing a period of impressive growth but it is also balancing that with a culture and a reputation for superior client service.

“I have always been drawn to opportunities where I can contribute to growth but in the right way. In BMS Re I see exactly that. I’m delighted to be joining the team and look forward to supporting the drive to further build on BMS Re’s impressive growth.”