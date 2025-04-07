Dubai insurer Salama’s new chief executive was previously CEO of AIG’s GCC and North Africa operations.

Salama has appointed Mohamed Ali Bouabane as group chief executive, effective immediately.

Bouabane was previously CEO of AIG’s operations in the GCC and North Africa.

He brings more than 20 years of insurance industry experience across Canada, Dubai and Hong Kong.

He has led strategic transformations, strengthened market positioning and driven operational improvements in multiple regions.

His expertise spans risk management, digital innovation and regional expansion, the Dubai-based insurer said.

Salama chairman Fahad AlQassim said: “I am delighted to welcome Mohamed to Salama as group CEO. His deep industry knowledge and leadership track record make him the ideal choice to drive our continued success and strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers and shareholders.”

Bouabane said: “I am honoured to join Salama as group CEO and lead a team dedicated to delivering innovative insurance solutions. I look forward to working with our talented professionals to drive growth, enhance customer experience, and reinforce Salama’s position as a market leader in the insurance industry.”