Appointment of former PartnerRe CEO Jacques Bonneau as a non-exec director to support “strategic expansion of Brit’s Bermuda presence”.

Brit has appointed Jacques Bonneau to the board of Brit Re as a non-executive director, subject to regulatory approval.

Bonneau (pictured) retired as CEO and president of Bermuda-headquartered (re)insurer PartnerRe in March 2024.

Based in Bermuda, Brit said Bonneau brings “considerable experience, insight and relationships which will be of deep value to Brit as it embarks on a strategic plan to significantly expand its presence in Bermuda across property, casualty and specialty reinsurance”.

Other positions he has held in his career include a number of senior executive roles at Chubb and senior advisor to the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

“We are delighted to appoint Jaques to the Board of Brit Re and believe welcoming an individual of his standing in the industry reflects our intent for Brit in Bermuda,” said Martin Thompson, CEO, Brit Group.

“We look forward to benefiting from his expertise and network.”

Jon Sullivan, Brit’s group chief underwriting officer, said: “Building out Brit Re to write a broader range of business is a natural next step for us. Bermuda is a dynamic and thriving multi-class (re)insurance market and we are excited about the opportunity to attract new local specialist talent to work alongside Brit’s existing reinsurance underwriting capabilities in London.”

Graham Pewter, chairman of Brit Re, added: “We welcome Jacques to the Brit Re board. His appointment will support our Bermudian growth ambitions as well as deepening the board’s experience and strengthening our governance.”