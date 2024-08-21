The Middle Eastern re/insurance broker said it was ramping up its global governance efforts with the appointment of Stuart Davies, who previously served as group CEO of Sompo Canopius.

Chedid Capital has appointed Stuart Davies an independent non-executive director at Lloyd’s coverholder Milestone Risk Solutions, and a strategic committee member at Momentum Insurance.

Chedid Capital, an investment group in the insurance and reinsurance industry, said it is looking to scale up its governance capabilities across its operational markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

Milestone came under the ownership of Chedid Capital in 2023 following the acquisition of Trilogy Managing General Agents (MGA).

Davies’ career spans more than 20 years of wide-ranging London re/insurance market experience.

Davies (pictured) previously served as group CEO of global specialty re/insurer Sompo Canopius, and for 17 years as the CEO of Lloyd’s syndicate Aegis London.

He was also a partner at private equity firm Keyhaven Capital Partners, served as executive chairman of legacy re/insurance specialist Darag, and as chairman of Elseco, an MGA.

“I am excited to join Chedid Capital Holding at such a pivotal time for the group’s global expansion, and eager to bring my expertise to further strengthen its governance framework,” Davies said.

“The group’s growing footprint presents us with a unique opportunity to implement innovative strategies, reimagine business models, and enhance operational efficiencies. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Chedid Capital in this direction,” he said.

Farid Chedid, chairman and group CEO of Chedid Capital, continued: “Our expansionary drive, focused on the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, and growing in European financial hubs, demands a robust cross-border governance structure.

“Stuart’s expertise in strategic planning and financial management will be a tremendous asset in this direction, and pivotal in navigating complex regulatory landscapes across markets. We are honored to have him on board and look forward to seeing his impact on our growth journey,” he said.

Mahomed Akoob, independent board member at Chedid Capital and Milestone Risk Solutions, added: “As the regions where we operate undergo rapid transformation and face increasing volatility, Stuart’s international and specialized expertise in corporate management will be crucial for our group.

“His proven ability to implement resilient and sustainable business strategies will help us not only navigate, but also diversify our footprint and portfolio in these dynamic environments.”