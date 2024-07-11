The Middle Eastern reinsurance broker has appointed the former chief commercial officer of Lloyd’s as an independent non-executive director of Chedid Re Global Operations’ board.

Chedid Re Global Operations, the reinsurance broker network of investment group Chedid Capital, has appointed Vincent Vandendael as an independent non-executive director.

This broker said the move strengthens its global corporate governance framework, as the network pursues expansion across emerging insurance, financial, and regulatory hubs.

Vandendael (pictured) brings over 30 years of experience in developed and emerging insurance markets – including in New York, Hong Kong, Switzerland, and London – with a particular focus on strategic geographic expansion and financial management.

He is a former CEO global markets CEO of Everest Insurance, chairman of Everest Insurance Ireland, and also served as chief commercial officer at Lloyd’s.

Vandendael serves as a board member in severa international organisations and advises a several managing general agents, the broker said.

“I made many decisions in my career but joining Chedid Re was a straightforward one,” Vandendael said. ”

“Their talented teams, the values they live by, their unwavering integrity, and their corporate social responsibility are most compelling.

“I look forward to this exciting new chapter in my career, helping them realize their vision and expand their market-leading position in the Middle East and Africa,” he said.

Farid Chedid, chairman and group CEO of Chedid Capital, added: “Our commitment to corporate governance is a central pillar of our business ethos and growth strategy, where we have always strived to lead the industry by example. It starts with the boardroom, permeates every aspect of our operations, and ensures our operational resilience and business continuity in the dynamic and volatile markets we serve.

“As we expand into new markets with increasingly complex regulatory landscapes and diverse economic models, Vincent’s international expertise and governance acumen are invaluable for Chedid Re Global Operations. We look forward to seeing the impact he will bring to our network