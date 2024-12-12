New CEMENA team at the insurer is to be led by Becky Jarold, previously senior PV underwriter in Dubai.

Chubb has expanded its political violence and terrorism (PVT) business through a new Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa (CEMENA) regional team.

The new CEMENA team is to be led by Becky Jarold, previously senior PV underwriter in Dubai.

She will transition from her current role in the insurer’s central region to the wider CEMENA managerial position.

Piers Gregory, Chubb’s London-based head of PVT announced the move in a LinkedIn post.

Supporting Jarold will be Jarrad Gallagher, London-based terrorism underwriter, who moves across from Chubb’s eastern region and takes on a regional underwriter role.

Also changing roles is Cara Brown, who has led the CEMENA team for the past three years, and now takes on a new role as Deputy head of PVT for Chubb Overseas General.

“Fantastic effort guys, onwards and upwards!” Gregory added.

PVT has grown in recent years and is typically underwritten on a direct and facultative reinsurance basis; click here for an editor’s opinion-analysis piece on the state of the PV market going into 2025.